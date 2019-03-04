Nicole Scherzinger hurt after sex tape with Lewis Hamilton is leaked online

other-sports

American singer Nicole Scherzinger revealed her hurt after an intimate home video of her with British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton was leaked online recently. Nicole, 40, and Lewis, 34, romanced for seven years before splitting in 2015.

"I genuinely don't understand why someone would do something like this," Nicole was quoted as saying by British tabloid, The Sun. "It's been horrible. It's an unbelievably mean thing to do." The two-and-a-half minute video shows them kissing and cuddling.

