Nidahas T20 Final: Dinesh Karthik hopes huge crowd of fans will turn up today

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik hopes fans turn up in good numbers for today's final against Bangladesh despite no home team



Rohit Sharma takes part in a practice session at the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday. Pic/AFP

India are all set, cricket-wise, to take on Bangladesh in the final of the Nidahas Trophy, but there is one extremely unusual element they have to deal with. The R Premadasa Stadium is a heaving hive of activity when Sri Lanka play, but neutral games have attracted the smallest of crowds.

Wherever India play, from Melbourne to Durban, Port of Spain to Lord's they attract massive and vocal support. This element is likely to be completely missing on Sunday's final, and Dinesh Karthik was candid enough to admit that this made a difference.

"I think a noisy crowd makes a massive difference. When you play international cricket you're used to a certain amount of crowd — that's one of the things that spurs you on. A massive effect it has is on fielding. Sometimes, the motivation is not there. The second match that we played, I thought we fielded the poorest against Bangladesh. We dropped about five catches. We weren't the usual Indian team that's known for its fielding," said Karthik.



Dinesh Karthik

"The fielding coach was straightaway in our ears and pointing it out, saying that's not happening irrespective of whether we have a crowd or not, whether the outfield is good or not.

"We've set a certain benchmark for ourselves and we need to keep hitting that benchmark every time we step on to that field. I think that message was taken loud and clear by the boys. I think we came back all guns blazing the next time we played Sri Lanka and in the next game against Bangladesh."

Karthik conceded that this was not a problem that was unique to Sri Lanka. "This has been the case for the tri-series. One reason that the tri-series wasn't in vogue for a long time is because when the home team is not playing, you tend to get a match with very little crowd. But you've got to take the pros with the cons," said Karthik.

"From the players' perspective, it's a little tricky because you've constantly got to be playing every match at a high standard to have a chance to get to the final. Having said that, the home team is not going to be playing. "I'm not sure how many people are going to turn up — I genuinely wish they turn up in good numbers."

