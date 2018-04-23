Search

Nidhhi Agerwal: Commercial film actors not taken seriously

Apr 23, 2018, 07:52 IST | mid-day online desk

Nidhhi Agerwal is set to feature in a film helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Sing

Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal says people don't take an actor seriously when he or she does "more commercial" films. "The film I did last was more commercial. There was dancing and I don't think people really take you seriously as an actor when you do that kind of a film," Nidhhi told IANS.

"But they forget that you got the film because you auditioned for the film. So I think I would like to do all kinds of films. The serious stuff, the fun commercial movies again because I love them. Lots of action, dancing, everything that a Hindi film heroine should or can do. I'd love to do all," she added.

Nidhhi Agerwal, who associated with global lifestyle brand Calvin Klein for their 'Watches + Jewelry Day' earlier this month, is set to feature in a film helmed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh. Without divulging any details about the project, she said: "I'm really excited to start prepping and shooting."

