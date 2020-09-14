Nidhhi Agerwal: Do I wish I had it easier being an outsider in the industry? Yes

Nidhhi Agerwal started her career in Bollywood with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2017's Munna Michael and went on to become a popular name thereafter. She's currently a successful star in the Southern industry and has acted in multiple films.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she addressed the issue of nepotism, how it exists everywhere, and how she feels she too had it easy in Tinsel Town. She said, "Do I wish I had it easier being an outsider in the industry? Yes, of course, I wish had it easier. Why would we choose the difficult path. But I would not want to sit and talk about it and get affected about it. I would rather just accept it. I am happy with what I have achieved in the last three years. I am aiming to be a pan-Indian star and I am doing my ground work I am on my way there."

She even talked about her father, his business, and how she could be successful in his field. She stated, "My dad is known as the king of tyres in the tyre industry and he is a completely self-made man. And if I were to join the business, I would be called the queen of tyres the next day."

Agerwal has acted in films like iSmart Shankar, Mr. Majnu, James and Savyasachi. She's now gearing up for a Tamil film called Bhoomi and a Telugu film by Ashok Galla.

