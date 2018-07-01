Nidhhi Agerwal on her next: I'm excited and a bit nervous

After working with Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael, Nidhhi Agerwal is set for her Telugu film with Akhil Akkineni

Nidhhi Agerwal. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/nidhhiagerwal

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal is currently busy shooting for her second Telugu film. While she is engrossed with this prohect, her first Telugu film Savyasachi is all set to hit the big screens, and this has gotten the actress scared and a bit nervous.The actress is shooting in London with Akhil Akkineni for her second Telugu film. She's not just grateful for good offers but also amazing co-stars.

"Naga Chaitanya has been the sweetest. He has a great aura; and you know he is a good guy. He is a strong performer, the perfect mix of a natural and intelligent actor. He has been around for a long time and has so much of experience. I've learned so much [from him]," says Nidhhi.

Talking about her film with Akhil Akkineni, she says, "It's a love story. I'm excited and a bit nervous, too. I feel this is going to be my toughest film so far. Even though I've worked in love stories already (Munna Michael; her debut Bollywood film, and Savyasachi), this is something different in the same genre."

The fact that Nidhhi hails from Bangalore, and was asked is there are any challenges for a Bollywood actor trying to make a mark in the Telugu film industry, she says, "It's [nothing but] just the pressure of not knowing the language that looks as a challenge. I quite like the way regional film industries work. Everyone is so humble. It's very positive atmosphere and you can see how everyone is dedicated towards working on a good film," says Nidhhi.

When asked her that the tag of being a Bollywood actor might have an effect when she started working with a different industry, to which she said, "I have been treated really well. They try to make you a little more comfortable because they know you are familiar with a different language. If I want to do commercial film, I will go out and do something very edgy and interesting. That's the whole idea behind working with a different industry," she says, adding that an interesting Bollywood project is also on cards.

Also Read: Disha Patani To Learn Circus Tricks In A Month That Take Years To Master