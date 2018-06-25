Nidhhi Agerwal on Savyasachi: I'm so happy to be a part of this film

Making a mark with her debut film along with Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal has built a fanbase for herself in a very short time

Niddhi Agerwal

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal opens up about working on her Telugu debut Savyasachi along with Akkineni brothers, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. Making a mark with her debut film along with Tiger Shroff, Nidhhi Agerwal has built a fanbase for herself in a very short time.

Currently shooting for her upcoming Telugu venture, Niddhi Agerwal treats her fans and followers with insights into the film's shoot by posting pictures from the sets.

Sharing yet another picture from the sets, Niddhi Agerwal opened up about her experience working on the film. The actress shared, "I’m so happy to be a part of this film! My most challenging role yet, super excited to be directed by and work with such talented people"

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Niddhi time and again treats her followers with an insight into her life with her carefree looks. Sharing pictures of her sultry photoshoots, the young actress sets the mercury rising with her oozing hotness.

The girl next door who does not hail from the film industry has made it on her own and finds her roots in Banglore just like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Nidhhi has earned quite a fanbase in a short span of time gaining 1 million followers on Instagram.

On the work front, the actress has also signed her next Bollywood venture with director Shree Narayan produced by KriArj Entertainment.

