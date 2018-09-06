Nidhhi Agerwal soars the temperatures with her latest pictures

bollywood

One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Niddhi Agerwal time and again treats her followers with an insight into her life with her carefree looks

Nidhhi Agerwal. Pic:Instagram/@nidhhiagerwal

Bollywood's young gun Nidhhi Agerwal has been setting the screens on fire with her latest pictures from the recent photoshoot for Filmfare. One of the fittest actresses in Bollywood, Niddhi time and again treats her followers with an insight into her life with her carefree looks.

Sharing pictures of her sultry photoshoots, the young actress sets the mercury rising with her oozing hotness. As the actress graced the cover of a magazine recently, Nidhhi Agerwal took to share inside pictures from the magazine, treating her fans.

Nidhhi looks gorgeous in the black skirt paired with a shimmer cold shoulder top and a striped jacket with perfect to go heels with. In another picture Nidhhi dons a great combination of red polka dots high neck top with blue pants, enhancing the look with a matching neck piece.

The girl next door who does not hail from the film industry has made it on her own and finds her roots in Banglore just like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Nidhhi has earned quite a fanbase in a short span of time gaining 1 million followers on Instagram.

The actress has an interesting line up of projects ahead as she makes her debut in the Telugu film industry with Savyasachi. She recently finished her shoot schedule in London for Akhil 3 and currently shooting for the last leg of shoot for Savyasachi.

