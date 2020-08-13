Nidhhi Agerwal to star opposite Ravi Teja in his next project?

After making waves down south with her performances in iSmart Shankar and Mr. Majnu, the reports are strong abuzz that Nidhhi Agerwal is all set to star opposite Ravi Teja in his next untitled project.

A source close to the project reveals, "After seeing her past performances, the actress was approached for the film alongside Teja and nothing much is revealed about her role, but it’s one of the important parts of the narrative."

The untitled project is said to be a political drama and is being directed by Ramesh Varma and produced by Koneru Satyanarayana. It will be seeing Teja in a double role!

Nidhhi Agerwal made her Bollywood debut in the 2017 film Munna Michael also starring Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Post that she featured in Savyasachi, Mr. Majnu and iSmart Shankar. Speaking about the same, Nidhhi shared in an interview how her life changed after the film.

"I feel proud to be a part of 'iSmart Shankar'. Puri sir was in my list of dream directors and I'm very happy to have worked with him. The film has changed my life in a lot of ways. For the first time, I did a very 'massy' film and a whole new section of people have seen me in the film. People praised me a lot. Also, it felt like a long holiday while working with Puri sir," Nidhhi Agerwal recalled.

On the acting front, she will next be seen "Bhoomi", a Tamil action-drama film, which also stars Sathish.

