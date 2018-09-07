Nidhhi Agerwal to start shooting for her next Bollywood project by the end of 2018!

bollywood

Niddhi Agerwal who has been busy ever since her Bollywood debut has already signed her second film and will start shoot by the end of this year

Niddhi Agerwal

Niddhi Agerwal who made a mark with her debut film along with Tiger Shroff has been juggling the shoots of her upcoming films down South.

The actress is currently working on two Telugu films alongside the Akkineni brothers, details of her films with actors. Niddhi Agerwal who has been busy ever since her Bollywood debut has already signed her second film and will start shoot by the end of this year.

When asked Nidhhi about her next project she said, "The script is good. We are planning to start shooting from the end of this year or early next year. Right now, I won't be able to talk about it. An official announcement will be made soon".

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal who made her Bollywood debut with Tiger Shroff starrer Munna Michael has already signed her second Bollywood film and will start the shoot of her next by the end of this year.

The girl next door who does not hail from the film industry has made it on her own and finds her roots in Banglore just like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Nidhhi has earned quite a fanbase in a short span of time gaining 1 million followers on Instagram.

