Nidhhi Agerwal's Tamil lessons are coming in handy as she shoots for a new project

The Covid-19 lockdown might have been an opportunity for many to slow down and take a break from their hectic schedules. But Nidhhi Agerwal, who is known to be a workaholic, made productive use of the time. The actor had enrolled herself for an acting course at the New York Film Academy and also spent her time learning Tamil.

She is happy that her language lessons are coming in handy as she is currently in Madhurai shooting for a Tamil film titled Eeswaran, which is being directed by Susienthiran and co-stars Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu. Talking about it, she says, "I am happy I decided to learn Tamil. It has helped me quite a bit while shooting for this film. It is easier to remember my lines now, and I'm able to communicate with people better. I am getting better at the language, and soon, I will speak Tamil fluently."

This is not the first time that Nidhhi will be seen in a Tamil film. She marked her Tamil debut with Bhoomi where she was paired opposite Jayram Ravi. The film is currently under post-production.

Nidhhi, who marked her acting with Munna Michael, has carved a niche for self in the South film industries. She has been a part of Telugu films such as SavyaSachi, Mr Majnu and iSmart Shankar.

