Nidhhi Agerwal's version of 'Havana' will make you want to hit the dance floor!

Nidhhi Agerwal is a fitness freak and her perfectly toned body is a testimony of the same



Nidhhi Agerwal

Nidhhi Agerwal who made her debut with a dance film took to Instagram to share a video of her showcasing her dance moves. The actress is a brilliant dancer and won hearts of the audience with her debut film. Nidhhi who occasionally keeps sharing insights into her life via social media shared a dance routine along with her teacher.

Nidhhi shared, "avana oo na na.. half of my heart is in Havana oo na na.. Dancing around with my teacher @dimplekotecha Inspired by @brinnnicolegooch (sic)".

The young actress looked smoking hot as she showcased her sizzling moves. Nidhhi Agerwal also treats her followers with her work out pictures and videos. The actress is a fitness freak and her perfectly toned body is a testimony of the same. Recently, the actress' solo dance number Shake Karaan crossed 50 million views. Another song 'Ding Dang' from her debut film crossed 250 million views on Youtube. The track has turned out to be a huge hit amongst the masses, it became one of the popular songs to groove on.

Nidhhi Agerwal who does not hail from the film industry has made it on her own and finds her roots in Banglore just like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Nidhhi Agerwal has earned quite a fanbase in a short span of time gaining 1 million followers on Instagram.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates