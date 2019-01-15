Nidhi Singh: I am stubborn about my choice of projects

television

Web sensation Nidhi Singh on returning to the scene with Apaharan, and foraying into movies with an unlikely debut

Nidhi Singh

After becoming a web sensation with TVF's Permanent Roommates, Nidhi Singh is back on the scene with ALTBalaji's Apaharan. In a tête-à-tête, the actor talks about going bold for the show, and her tryst with Bollywood.

Edited excerpts from the interview.

You have been seen in only three projects since Permanent Roommates. Has it been a conscious move?

I haven't been choosy; the fact is that I haven't been selected for a lot of roles that I would have loved to do. I'm learning and trying to make up for what I lack. Having said that, I'm stubborn when it comes to my work. So, if I don't feel challenged by a project, I don't take it up.

Your latest show, Apaharan, sees you working with Mahie Gill and Arunoday Singh. Since they have been in the industry for long, did you feel like a newbie on the set?

I'm not a trained actor, so every day was like going to school. I wanted to imbibe their positive traits. They are more disciplined and evolved as artistes. I didn't have any scenes with Mahie, but luckily, I spent time with her during promotions. Watching the way she conducts herself was a huge learning experience for me.

Your bold role is being much talked about. Did you have any misgivings about it?

I didn't have any apprehensions because I loved Ranjana's journey from the word go. Those scenes did not feel forced at all. Also, I had developed trust in Siddharth sir [Sengupta, director] and Arunoday.

How did your family react to the intimate scenes?

My brothers loved the show, but my parents haven't watched it yet. They have seen the trailer, and the scenes didn't seem to bother them. The audience's reaction has been positive. There's a general curiosity about who my daddy is [referring to the now viral scene].

How would you compare the working style of ALTBalaji with that of TVF?

TVF is like family to me. I was nervous about working with ALTBalaji since they are part of a giant studio, but they turned out to be just as warm. The common factor is that both production houses take their work seriously. Everything else is secondary.

You also forayed into Bollywood with Dil Junglee last year.

I was eager to make my movie debut. Initially, I was apprehensive about playing such a quirky character, but I took the plunge because the role intrigued me. I was also keen to work with Saqib [Saleem] because I loved his work in Bombay Talkies (2013).

Last year was a trying phase for you personally.

Besides my work, a few personal challenges demanded my attention last year. My father suffered a brain stroke in the beginning of the year. After that, my mother was diagnosed with uterine cancer and underwent a major surgery. Fortunately, my parents are in the pink of health today.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates