Nidhi Singh: Tougher to get break in films than in web shows

Nidhi Singh says that for a newcomer, getting an opportunity in a Bollywood film is tougher as compared to bagging a digital show

Nidhi Singh

Actress Nidhi Singh says that for a newcomer, getting an opportunity in a Bollywood film is tougher as compared to bagging a digital show. "I think when it comes to working harder for grabbing opportunities, we are putting equal effort to everything but for a newcomer, it is much tougher to get a break in a film than digital shows," Nidhi told IANS here.

"In feature films, stakes are higher and that is why people invest wisely on stars and popular faces over newcomers". However, the actress is hopeful with the changing scenario in Bollywood.

Citing the example of Badhaai Ho, she said: "In that film, all the good actors received appreciation for their work and the film also did well at the box office. So I think such things will surely bring a change and open doors for actors like us.

"The grandeur of 70 mm can never be replaced by anything, but I see no reason for not doing other work while waiting for a good big film coming my way."

The actress is popular for her work in web series like Permanent Roommates, Man's World, Humorously Yours and Apharan. Nidhi also acted in the Netflix feature film Brij Mohan Amar Rahe.

Asked if the growth of digital entertainment is helping to flourish new talent like herself, Nidhi said: "The digital entertainment has given opportunities to many talents and the job opportunities have increased, not only for actors but for everyone who is involved in the business."

"At the same time, big producers, filmmakers and Bollywood actors are also working on digital content... whether it is a web series like 'Sacred Games' or a film like 'Lust Stories', the digital entertainment is becoming more legitimate than earlier," she added.

