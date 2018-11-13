Nigeria cholera outbreak kills 175

international

Nigeria has seen regular cholera outbreaks since Boko Haram took up arms against the government in 2009

File pic

Suspected cholera cases have jumped in northeast Nigeria where Boko Haram violence has forced tens of thousands of people to seek refuge in crowded camps, Norwegian Refugee Council said on Monday.

The humanitarian group said 10,000 people have been affected by the fast-spreading cholera outbreak and 175 people have died in the northeast states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe as of November 2018.

"One of the major causes of the outbreak is the congestion in the camps that makes it difficult to provide adequate water, sanitation and hygiene services," said Janet Cherono, the NRC's programme manager in Maiduguri, capital of Borno state.

"The rainy season has also worsened the conditions. If more land is not provided for camp decongestion and construction of health facilities, Nigeria is steering towards yet another cholera outbreak in 2019." The country has seen regular cholera outbreaks since Boko Haram took up arms against the government in 2009.

10k

No. of people affected by the outbreak

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever