Nigerian arrested for peddling cocaine in New Delhi

crime

The accused was identified as Joseph Uzoma, a resident of Malviya Nagar and native of Nigeria, they said

Representational picture

A Nigerian national has been arrested for allegedly supplying cocaine in the national capital region, police said Wednesday. The accused was identified as Joseph Uzoma, a resident of Malviya Nagar and native of Nigeria, they said.

On Sunday, police received information that Uzoma, who was involved in supply of cocaine, would come to Hauz Rani Bus Stop. Police laid a trap and arrested the accused, a senior police officer said.

Total 37.5 gram of cocaine worth Rs 20 lakh in the international market was recovered from his possession, police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever