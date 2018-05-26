Nigerian held for cheating people

Oladeji Olayemi was arrested today while another Nigerian, Samuel Kidoodo, his partner in the crime, was arrested in March, a police release said

A Nigerian national has been arrested for allegedly cheating people by posting fake advertisements on an online portal by offering used cars at cheaper price, police said today.

Oladeji Olayemi was arrested today while another Nigerian, Samuel Kidoodo, his partner in the crime, was arrested in March, a police release said. Another accused is still at large, it said. The trio used to post advertisements for selling used cars on Olx at low price to attract the gullible public with deceitful intention, the police said.

The victims were asked to deposit amounts in different bank accounts and the accused used to withdraw it, the police added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever