Nigerian national arrested for murder over tiffin box

Bengaluru: A 30-year-old Nigerian national was arrested after he killed a 39-year-old fellow national to avenge a spat that occurred between them over a tiffin box. According to a report in The Times of India, the Bengaluru police have arrested the man, identified as Samuel for stabbing his friend, Morado, to death in Hennur.

On Saturday afternoon, Samuel, a BBA student in a city college, had gone to an African food joint for lunch taking Morado’s tiffin box to get some chicken in it. While returning home, he forgot the tiffin box in the food joint and wrapped the chicken in aluminum foil instead. When Samuel came to Morado’s house with the food, Morado, who was in an inebriated state, became furious to find his tiffin box missing and slapped Samuel and hurled insults at him. According to the police, others intervene and broke the argument between the duo. Later, Samuel returned to his room.

The police said that Samuel could not forget the insults by Morado, who is unemployed. Samuel then went back to Morado’s room with a kitchen early Sunday. Without opening the door, Morado asked Samuel the reason for his return, to which he replied demanding an apology for slapping him. Samuel then barged in and stabbed Morado on his chest and stomach.

The police added that the neighbours alerted the police control room and hearing the duo shout at each other at 3.30 am. When the police reached the spot, they found Morado dead and picked up Samuel from Morado’s kitchen.

