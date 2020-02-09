Nigerian national held for charas smuggling in Himachal

A 26-year-old Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly smuggling charas (cannabis) in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, police said on Sunday. Henry Onuchuw alias Mark, a resident of Nigerian's Imo state, was arrested from Delhi and brought to Kullu on Sunday, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.

The SP said Henry has been living in India for the last six years without a passport or visa. So action was also initiated against him under the Foreigners Act, the SP said. Henry was arrested after a drug addict, Nesh Ram, informed the police during interrogation that he had got 10.5-gram heroin from the Nigerian man. Ram, a resident of Piplage village, was arrested with the heroin on February 5 and was remanded to police custody, the SP said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against Henry, the police official added. The SP said Henry is the tenth foreigner caught by the Kullu police for alleged drug smuggling in the last two months.

