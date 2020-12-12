Night clubs, patrons must observe utmost discipline

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal has recommended a night curfew to the state government, to ensure that late nights in the city are curbed. His suggestion, however, has been dismissed.

The commissioner has warned nightclub owners to follow strict norms and adhere to safety guidelines due to COVID-19, or else an FIR will be filed against them.

There is reason to worry as the BMC, after receiving complaints, raided a nightclub at Lower Parel and found that serious violations like crowding and no wearing of masks, were taking place with hundreds of people found in the confined space. Another nightclub in the western suburbs was also raided following complaints.

It is important that a wary eye is kept on nightclubs, given that we are approaching party season. Even with some people preferring to exercise caution and winding down the year relatively sedately, it is inevitable that the party goers will be out and about during this last month of the year.

The BMC's vigilance squads for nightclubs have their task cut out. The nightclubs simply cannot allow more than a certain number of people and must evict those who walk in with a mask but remove it while inside.

Confined spaces, as we know, do pose a bigger risk, so there is a need to be even stricter when it comes to nightclubs.

Even patrons, if they must go, should do so with safety at the top of their mind. While we would say that it is wiser to avoid these places temporarily, those who go, have a huge responsibility not just to themselves but to those who they return to at home. Club managements must certainly fear the law if they are caught flouting guidelines.

