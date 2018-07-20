Night thieves get unlucky as cops trace stolen TVs

Last week the gang of four thieves ran out of luck when they stole TV sets from a store in Boisar

The cops have also recovered cash and jewellery from the accused. Pic/Hanif Patel

Since 2017, a gang of four thieves has been active in Boisar, Palghar and Dahanu; committing thefts at night, especially at places that don't have CCTV cameras. Last week they ran out of luck when they stole TV sets from a store in Boisar. After the store authorities filed a complaint with the Palghar police, they nabbed the four based on a tip-off.

According to the police, along with the complaint, the store manager had also provided a list of the TVs that were stolen, with their specifications. As only company executives can install TVs of a particular brand, the cops asked the shop to keep a track of customers who ask for the service. This led them to a person who had bought one of the stolen TVs from the accused. After he gave a description of the seller, the cops prepared a sketch and circulated it among informers.

Acting on a tip-off, the police then arrested them from Boisar. The accused have been identified as Salim Shah, 22; Gombahadur Khadak, 24; Rohan Roy, 21; and Imran Ansari, 23. They are originally from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Nepal.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a police officer said, "Their arrest led to the detection of 10 thefts in Boisar, Palghar and Dahanu." Kiran Kabadi, senior inspector of Boisar police station, said, "We are trying to find out whether they are involved in other crimes."

