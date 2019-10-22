Nightclub employee sues Cuba Gooding Jr. for allegedly pinching her

Days after three women accused him of sexual misconduct; a nightclub server has sued Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr. for sexual battery. Natasha Ashworth, the nightclub employee alleged that the actor pinched her last year. She had previously spoken on the matter to New York law enforcement; however, her name wasn't made public, reported Variety.

This new claim comes after the Oscar-winner was indicted last week on four misdemeanor counts. The 51-year old pleaded not guilty and is due back in court on December 13. The nightclub employee in her suit mentioned the details about the incident claiming that she was serving Gooding's table, when he asked her, "Do you want to see my impression of a p***s?" to which she replied in negative.

Gooding Jr. then drank from his glass and spit the liquid out of his mouth after which Ashworth walked away. Later at around 4 in the morning, the complainant was standing at the bar when Gooding Jr. came and pinched her butt, according to the suit. "Don't touch my butt," she had said to which the actor replied, "Aw, that's no fun."

The situation escalated and Gooding went to talk to the manager. After a conversation with the manager, he returned to touch the employee again, as per the suit. The suit also states that it was the first time in Ashworth's four years as a server that a customer had subjected her to such sexually aggressive behavior.

The 'Coming to America' actor has also been accused of groping a woman at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar in New York in June.

