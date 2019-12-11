Nightmare trip! Himansh Kohli's car vandalised in Venice

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Yaariyan (2014) actor Himansh Kohli was in Venice for a music video shoot. On his return from a shopping spree, he realised that the car in which his baggage was kept had been vandalised. The actor was left with only his wallet and mobile phone, which he was carrying. The Indian embassy helped him with the documents to travel to Mumbai.

Himansh Kohli, who made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Yaariyan, was last seen in Ittefaq. He played the role of Inspector Gautam Kohli in the film, which starred Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

The actor is a complete travel enthusiast and constantly keeps sharing videos and pictures on the social media platform for his fans. While in Italy, the actor shared a TikTok video of his, where he was seen enjoying the Lake Como view and dancing to the tunes of the song 'Love Me Thoda Aur'.



