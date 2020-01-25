Niki Walia Shines as Happy Aunty in Never Kiss Your Best Friend

Zee5's newest web-series, Never Kiss your Best Friend has been garnering a lot of praises from fans and viewers alike ever since it's release. The story is a quirky tale of two best friends who are struggling with feelings for each another.

The show features Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh as the lead. Apart from these two the show also stars talented and the ever-so-gorgeous Niki Walia, who plays the role of Anya's mother, Harpreet Brar, on-screen.

Harpreet Brar is your typical Punjabi mother & wife who is extremely controlling with an element of fun and cuteness added to it. A source close to the show informed us that the creative team had described the character to Niki as a stern, strict, controlling Punjabi mom. However it was Niki who added the sweet, cute and fun element to the character which surely made Happy Aunty an enduring character for all to see. When approached regarding the information, Niki confirmed the news stating, 'Yes, it is true. The team was completely on board with it and gave me absolute freedom to go ahead with it. Credit goes to Arif for believing in me. The creative team, the direction team and I have changed it all throughout.'

Niki Walia as Harpreet aka Happy Aunty is one such character that stays with you throughout. She is the kind of mother you wish you had, the kind of friend and neighbor you would love to sit and gossip with. The character has been so well received that viewers want to see more of Niki Walia aka Harpreet Brar on screen.

If you are yet to catch up on the show we suggest you do so immediately. The story, characters, and music are sure to keep you intrigued until the end.

