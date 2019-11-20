Nikita Dutta roped in for Abhishek Bachchan's The Big Bull

Nikita Dutta has been roped in for the Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D'Cruz-starrer The Big Bull. Kookie Gulati's film is said to be based on the life of late stockbroker Harshad Mehta and the financial crimes that took place in the '90s.

Dutta, who was last seen in the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, is said to have landed a plum role in the drama, which is produced by Ajay Devgn. She was part of the Delhi schedule. The makers want to keep details about the project under wraps for now.

Speaking about her stint in Kabir Singh, Nikita Dutta told IANS, "I think it (Kabir Singh) is one of the best things that happened to me in 2019. I feel glad to have done this special role which earned me a special appreciation from the audience. Things for me have quite changed after Kabir Singh and I am happy with the way things are shaping up."

Nikita Dutta has appeared in TV shows like Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Haasil and Laal Ishq. Speaking about her transition from TV to Bollywood, Dutta said in an interview with IANS, "Honestly it wasn't something I had planned. I hadn't even planned to do TV four years ago when my first show happened. When I look back at the last six years, it has been quite a ride. I would rather say I have been quite fortunate to experience so much in this span. Every piece of work has been a learning experience."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates