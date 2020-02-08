Nikki Bella admits shock over unplanned pregnancy

WWE legend John Cena's former fiance, Nikki Bella has revealed she almost freaked out after discovering that she was pregnant. Former American wrestler Nikki, 36, is currently engaged to Russian dancer Artem Chingvintsev.

And a week after Nikki broke the news of her pregnancy, she said that it came as a shock because the couple were not trying for a baby. "When I got out of the shower and I saw the two lines that said I was pregnant, I think I said, 'Oh f**k' " Nikki said in the new episode of, The Bellas Podcast.

"I literally sat on the toilet and asked what am I going to do? I don't think this is right. I was just in such shock," she continued. Nikki had ended her six-year relationship with Cena just days before their wedding in 2018.

