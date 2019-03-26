Nikki Bella announces retirement from WWE

other-sports

Nikki Bella

Actress-wrestler Nikki Bella has announced her retirement from the WWE. On the show "Total Bellas", Bella announced her decision saying she wanted to explore some new arena in her life, reports foxnews.com.

"The (European) tour was good but I feel like I'm too old for the travel, the travel was really rough. I was like, 'Why am I doing this? I don't feel good.' The girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey, I can say it fully."

The 35-year-old now happily wants to put her WWE jersey away to focus on other things. "It's making me realize I am ready to fold the jersey and put it away. I'm ready to put the kicks aside and I'm ready to take Nikki Bella into a different direction."

Bella made her WWE debut back in 2007, her SmackDown debut with her twin sister, Brie Bella was in 2008, and has won the Divas Championship twice.

