Nikki Bella gushes over Chigvintsev's 'nervous' proposal

American professional wrestler Nikki Bella revealed that Artem Chigvintsev was nervous when he proposed to her recently. The couple announced their November engagement in France on social media this month. Speaking about the proposal in a new episode of The Bellas Podcast, she said: "I will admit, it was very shocking because Artem and I... we've been together for a year. It was very beautiful. Our families were there, and here we're in France, in a castle, it's my birthday, and Artem proposed. Total Bellas was filming and I think that's why I didn't see it coming because I was like, 'There is no way he will do it while we're filming.'



"Well, he did. But Artem... the way he proposed, he was so nervous, which made me so nervous. All of a sudden, when I could tell how nervous he was, I got really nervous and in my head, I'm like, 'Oh my god, this isn't a birthday surprise anymore. This guy's about to propose to me.'

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates