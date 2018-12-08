Nikki Bella happy to make ex-fiance John Cena jealous

Dec 08, 2018

Nikki Bella and John Cena ended their relationship just before they were about to get married in May.

John Cena with ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella and Peter Kraus

American professional wrestler Nikki Bella has reportedly revealed she enjoyed making her former boyfriend and WWE superstar John Cena jealous by dating The Bachelorette star and businessman Peter Kraus.

The couple ended their relationship just before they were about to get married in May. In a preview of the new series of Total Bellas Season 4, the former Divas champion, 35, is seen dating Peter. "Nikki knew it would draw attention and of course, she knew it would bother John a bit as well, so she was happy to do it," a source told HollywoodLife.com

"She thought Peter was nice and cute, but it was so fresh after the breakup. Does it make her feel good to know that John has probably caught wind of the situation? Absolutely," the source added.

