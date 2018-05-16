Nikki Bella hopes to get back with ex-fiance John Cena: He is the love of my life

Model-actress Nikki Bella isn't giving up on her and ex-fiance John Cena's relationship as she says there is hope they will get back together



Nikki Bella

Model-actress Nikki Bella isn't giving up on her and ex-fiance John Cena's relationship as she says there is hope they will get back together. After calling off their engagement last month, just weeks before their wedding date, the 'Total Bellas' star reveals she has not ruled out reconciling with Cena, 41.



John Cena and Nikki Bella

"John is such an amazing man. He really is the love of my life," Bella told Entertainment Tonight while at NBC Universal's Upfront Presentation in New York City on Monday. "I truly hope one day that we can work it out and get back together. I think there is hope," she said. Bella, 34, said ultimately she just wants both herself and the WWE star "to live the rest of our lives happy."

