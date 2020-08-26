Nikki Bella is sleepless over feeding her newborn baby

Former American professional wrestler Nikki Bella hardly gets any sleep as she has to attend to her baby in the night, her fiance and dancer Artem Chigvintsev, has revealed.

The couple welcomed a baby boy three weeks ago and Artem feels bad for Nikki as the newborn likes a feed at night.

"What's sleep? Do people really sleep? I really feel bad for Nicole, because he's a good eater. So he's been on it," Artem said during an appearance on a TV show, Good Morning America.

And while Nikki's attention is centred on feeding, Artem has mastered the art of calming down his son whenever he cries. "I grab him in my hands, do a little foxtrot around the room and he's just sound asleep afterwards," he explained.

Despite the lack of sleep, the couple are happy to be parents. "It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed. I just didn't know that I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible...he literally owns us."

