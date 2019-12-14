Nikki Bella recalls 'emotional' meeting with Artem Chigvintsev's family

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Former American professional wrestler Nikki Bella has revealed that she was nervous before she met dancer boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev's parents recently. Speaking on her podcast, she said: "I met Artem's parents. First of all, it was the first time Artem saw his parents in five years and his brother — so, he was so nervous and excited and emotional. It started to make me feel all these things.

"But, I'm not going to lie, I was really nervous. It was really cute because they all got really emotional when they saw each other and they cried. They don't know English. I don't know Russian, but somehow we made it work. I loved it, they're the sweetest people in the world ... It's crazy when you're put in the situation where you have a language barrier and you're forced to communicate without speaking."

Meanwhile, Chigvintsev told People magazine that he is glad his parents got to meet Nikki in person. "It [meeting] went really well and was kind of a dream come true. My parents love her and it's been a great reunion. They've been able to finally meet her in person, her to be able to see them."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates