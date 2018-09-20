WWE star Nikki Bella reveals her life is boring post break up with John Cena

other-sports

Reportedly, the reason Nikki Bella ended her relationship with John Cena was because he was reluctant to have children

Nikki Bella

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Nikki Bella is back on the dating scene after she split from fellow wrestler and actor John Cena. Bella called off their engagement in April three weeks before their Mexico wedding.

Reportedly, the reason she ended her relationship with Cena was because he was reluctant to have children. There were even reports that the two may rekindle romance, but Bella's latest move seems to indicate exactly the opposite. Bella has revealed that her love life isn't as exciting as one would think.



John Cena

"It's kind of boring in the dating life, but other than that, it's been a lot of fun. I've just been busy working and I just love everything that Brie [twin sister] and I are up to. It's just been a lot of fun. Gosh, I'm pretty lame. Usually, the person that I date at night is Netflix and my black liquorice. They're very satisfying," she told E!

In the teaser for the upcoming season of her reality show Total Divas, Bella was seen flirting with a younger man.

"Am I making you embarrassed 'cause you're with an older woman? We have so much chemistry. It's amazing," she says in the voiceover.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates