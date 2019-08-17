Nikki Bella: Will be weird to double-date ex-boyfriend John Cena

other-sports

Nikki is currently dating Russian professional dancer, Artem Chigvintsev, and John is romancing Shay Shariatzadeh

Nikki Bella

American professional wrestler Nikki Bella has said she will never go on a double-date with her ex-fiance and WWE star John Cena, because it would be weird.

The Total Bellas star had split with her fiance last year, just weeks before they were due to tie the knot.

Nikki is currently dating Russian professional dancer, Artem Chigvintsev, and John is romancing Shay Shariatzadeh.

Speaking on The Bellas podcast with her twin sister Brie Bella, she said: "I'm gonna kill this [rumour] right now: I will never go on a double date with any of my exes. I don't want that...a double date is way different [than being friends with an ex]. I'm not gonna sit there and be making out with my man and see them make out with their girl. Like, that's just weird. What are we trying to prove at that point?

"I don't ever want to go on a double date with my ex — with any of my exes. And it'snothing against him, his girlfriend, any of them. There are boundaries. So you know what? My boundaries are, no, no...No way," she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates