Nimbalkar Killing: Why hasn't CBI sought to probe Anna Hazare, asks HC

The Bombay High Court has sought to know why the wife of the late Congress leader Pawanraje Nimbalkar, who was killed in 2006, has sought examination of activist Anna Hazare as a witness in the case instead of CBI asking for the same.

Justice A M Badar was on Tuesday hearing a petition filed by Nimbalkar's wife Anandidevi, challenging an order passed by a sessions court on April 12, exempting Hazare from being examined as a prosecution witness in the case.

CBI had filed an application in the sessions court seeking permission to include Hazare as a prosecution witness. Justice Badar, however, sought to know why the CBI had not approached HC to challenge the order, and why Nimbalkar's wife had filed the petition. HC told CBI to file its affidavit responding to the petition and court's query, and posted the hearing for October 10.

