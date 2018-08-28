Nimki Mukhiya actress Bhumika Gurung to host an award show

television

TV actress Bhumika Gurung looking forward to hosting the Lota Award

Bhumika Gurung

As Nimki Mukhiya completes a year, lead actor Bhumika Gurung has found a unique way to thank her team. The actor plans to conduct an in-house awards gala, the Lota Award. "Hosting an award for the crew is my way of appreciating everyone who put equal effort to run the show," says Gurung.

In an interview with mid-day in May, Bhumika, when asked about her character, got married on the show and how the show might follow the same trajectory as other saas-bahu dramas, she said, "There are some who believe that Nimki Mukhiya is becoming a run-of-the-mill story, but that's not true. Building a character requires time. Nimki's journey has just begun; she's not a heroine yet, but is prepping to be one. People need to have a bit of patience. I've received both positive and negative reactions. A lot of people have not understood Nimki, the character, yet. She is adjusting to the new atmosphere. She will take charge when she is ready. Even today, she doesn't blindly follow orders."

The Star Bharat show traces the journey of Nimki, who breaks stereotypes in her bumbling way. The story is set in the backdrop of a small village in Madhubani, Bihar deals with the life of a carefree, materialistic, narcissist girl named Nimki who accidentally becomes the Mukhiya (chief) of the village.

