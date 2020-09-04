Nimrat Kahlon Collaborates Heritage Hotel Noor Mahal Palace

Nimrat Kahlon can be credited with for being the pioneer of the styling and fashion world in Punjab. Her astute vision changed the trends in Punjab. She's the one who started capturing her collections at massive scale and now we can see so many others doing her way. Recently, she launched her designs in collaboration with Heritage Hotel Noor Mahal Palace Karnal. We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Noor Mahal after Deogarh Mahal, Rajvi Palace and Neemrana Hotels, shares Nimrat Kahlon. Her Noor Mahal Collection majorly includes handwoven floor length Anarkalis, Suits & Shararas. Her new collection takes cues from India's rich textile, craft and history.

The designer who is already a big name in Punjab's fashion landscape is known for her lavish heritage design aesthetics. Her signature couture was launched in 2017 after which she started capturing her collection at various Indian forts and palaces. Noor Mahal Collection showcases different designs against the backdrop of a giant heritage hotel. Her incandescent designs reflect the hard work she's putting in to become a trendsetter. One of the key highlights of this collection is its color combinations. "This is for the first time in Punjab that some designer has set the trend of collaborating with Heritage Properties. In future, we can have many more such collaborations if people give it a thumping response" shares Nimrat on her Instagram. Coming together of two forces ensures the success of each in its own way.

We collaborated with Nimrat Kahlon because of her interest in reviving the lost art of craftsmanship of Indian artisans, shares Roop Partap Chaudhary, MD Noor Mahal.

The recent trend of Heritage Properties and designers coming together to launch theme-based Collections is really very impressive idea, says Roop Partap. Noor Mahal has been a great patron of arts and believes in collaborating with people who showcase similar aesthetic sense, love for design and most importantly love for Indian Heritage, affirms Roop Partap.

Punjab is known for vibrant festivities ( especially Lohri, Vaisakhi ) & of course it's rural folk fairs. Nimrat beautifully stitches these together in her designs draped with artistic motifs in heart-throbbing colors. She makes her presence felt by ceremonially launching her collections every month through photo and video campaign on her social media accounts.

