Nimrat Kaur: Fantastic time to be in entertainment business

Nimrat Kaur says it is a fantastic time to be in the entertainment business -- thanks to the boom of digital platforms

Nimrat Kaur

Actress Nimrat Kaur says it is a fantastic time to be in the entertainment business -- thanks to the boom of digital platforms. "It is a great time (to be in the entertainment business). There is a lot of work happening. People are constantly coming out with new content be it actors, technicians, writers and directors. So, it is a fantastic time to be in the entertainment business," Nimrat told IANS.

The actress has starred in web series The Test Case, in which she was seen essaying role of a combat soldier. She said working on the show has been the "most gratifying experience" for her. "As a medium, it (digital platform) is so fantastic and exciting. You are able to tell a story over such a long format. I have been really fortunate and really loved that experience a lot," she added.

On the work front, Nimrat will return as Tasneem Qureshi in the final season of American thriller series Homeland.

