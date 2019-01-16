Nimrat Kaur on Homeland's final season: Will focus on Tasneem's personal journey

television

Excited to kick off Homeland's final season shoot next month, Nimrat Kaur says eighth edition of international show to offer insight into her character

Nimrat Kaur

"I had been reading about their final season for months, way before they approached me," beams Nimrat Kaur, ecstatic that she has earned a place again in the eighth season of the popular show, Homeland. The actor, who played Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence officer Tasneem Qureshi in the fourth edition, will reprise the role in the Claire Danes starrer.

She says a chance visit to Los Angeles late last year played an integral role in her bagging the series. "The makers wanted to meet me when they were in the process of scripting the final season. Luckily, I was in Los Angeles at the same time. They wanted my character to return because it did well for them," she says.



Nimrat Kaur in the fourth season of Homeland

Even though she had limited screen time in the previous outing, Kaur asserts that the show ­- that has won universal acclaim and multiple awards - opened new avenues for her. "It was the first time I played a negative part. The show helped me foray into the international circuit. I am drawn to quality. Sometimes, one can have many scenes and yet, not make an impact. I am sure the makers will go ahead full throttle this time, given that it is the finale."

The Airlift actor adds that her character too has evolved in the past four years. "Tasneem is at a different rank in the Pakistani Army. Plus, this time, we will focus on her personal journey as well - it may not necessarily be a romantic angle, but more of where she comes from and who she is as a person."

Before she faces the camera next month, Kaur is busy brushing up on her knowledge of international affairs to gain a better perspective on the political thriller. "I live in a bubble, so I have a lot of reading up to do. Understanding the socio-political scenario is crucial to absorbing the part."

In the eight years since its inception, Homeland has been set in different countries, with its narrative moving from Lebanon to Germany to Pakistan across seasons. While the fourth edition saw the makers recreate Islamabad in Cape Town, the latest 12-episode instalment will be shot in Casablanca.

Though the makers were considering shooting in India, Kaur adds, "Geographically, the narrative lends itself to Morocco, given that the series will be set in Afghanistan and Pakistan."

