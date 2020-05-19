Nimrat Kaur remembers Irrfan Khan with a throwback photo from The Lunchbox's premiere at Cannes

Irrfan Khan's demise has left a void that can never be filled. He was one of a kind and his searing persona and exhilarating performances could hook anyone and everyone. He passed away on April 29 due to complications arising out of colon infection. It took a while for the entire nation to swallow this harsh and brutal truth. Bollywood celebrities began to share their share of tributes to him on social media.

Nimrat Kaur has done that again. She has taken to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture of the actor along with herself and director Ritesh Batra. The occasion was the premiere of their film The Lunchbox at The Cannes Film Festival in 2013. It has been seven years since the premiere and the release of this special film. And Khan, once again proved how minimalism can be equally haunting when imbued correctly in a character.

Have a look at her post right here that may leave you teary-eyed:

The Lunchbox was a story of a man on the verge of retirement who begins to fall in love with a married woman when her husband's tiffin accidentally lands at his office desk. The relationship begins through food and ends with a mystery. We never know whether Khan and Kaur met in the film or not, and that was perhaps the greatest thing about this charming ode to food and love. There was truly no one like Khan and will never be!

