Nina Dobrev works out every day

hollywood

Actress Nina Dobrev says she eats after every two hours to keep her metabolism stable

Nina Dobrev

Actress Nina Dobrev says she eats after every two hours to keep her metabolism stable. In an interview to Women's Health, the "Vampire Diaries" star said she has certain methods to stay in top shape, reports dailymail.co.uk.

She eats every two hours to keep her metabolism up and she works out every day. "I feel healthier. You are happier when your body is full, your brain functions better, and you are a nicer person. I would get hangry, I think, because I was so busy running around that I wasn't the best version of myself," she said.

Now, she is careful with what she consumes. "I'm getting older and more conscious of what I eat and how I eat it and what I do," said the star. Workouts are a must as well.

"I need to sweat every single day somehow, even if it's just in the steam room. Doing something different (when working out each day) has been the most fun, and I've seen the most benefit because you shock your system," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever