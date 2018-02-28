Nine arrested for abetting suicide of son of Khalsa Dewan's ex-president

Nine people were arrested by the Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police in the suicide case of Inderpreet Singh Chadha, the son of charitable-cum-educational body Khalsa Dewan's former president Charanjit Singh Chadha



Nine people were arrested by the Special Investigation Team of Punjab Police in the suicide case of Inderpreet Singh Chadha, the son of charitable-cum-educational body Khalsa Dewan's former president Charanjit Singh Chadha. Among those arrested, were Surjit Singh CA, Harjit Singh Chadha (brother of deceased Inderpreet), a woman and her husband Varundeep Singh, Inderpreet Singh Anand, Umat CA and Gursweak Singh, the police said today. All the accused, including the woman who is a complainant in a case against Inderpreet's father, were booked for abetment to suicide and conspiracy, they said.

All the accused were arrested by the SIT at Chandigarh and were handed over to Airport Police Station, Amritsar for producing them before a court here. Chadha had allegedly committed suicide with his own licensed weapon while sitting in his SUV at D R Enclave colony near the Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport on January 3 this year.

Police had booked 11 people on the complaint of Inderpreet's son Prabhjit Singh Chadha. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a note left by Inderpreet, wherein he had levelled serious allegations against his brother Harjit Singh Chadha and his business partners and friends.

