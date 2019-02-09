Nine bodies pulled out from snow after avalanche hits Kulgam dist

national

While two cops were rescued, another was missing in the Kulgam incident, a police officer said

Rescue workers clear snow near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam. Pic/PTI

Bodies of seven policemen were on Friday extricated from a police post hit by an avalanche near Jawahar Tunnel in Kulgam district on Thursday evening, even as heavy snowfall in Kashmir claimed two more lives in Anantnag.

While two cops were rescued, another was missing in the Kulgam incident, a police officer said. The rescued police personnel were shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable, he said.

In the second incident, a couple died after their house was buried in a snowslide in Anantnag district but rescue teams managed to pull out their two children alive. The deceased have been identified as Bashir Ahmad Qureshi and his wife. The incident occurred at Sonabrari-Magam in Kokernag area of the district, the officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever