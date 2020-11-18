Gujarat: 10 killed, 16 injured in truck collision near Vadodara

This picture has been used for representational purpose

At least 10 people were killed and 16 others injured when a mini-truck in which they were travelling rammed into another truck on the outskirts of Gujarat''s Vadodara city early Wednesday morning, police said.

The accident took place at Waghodia circle when the mini-truck hit the other vehicle from behind, Vadodara Police Commissioner R B Brahmbhatt said.

Gujarat: Nine people died, 17 injured in a collision between two trucks, at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara earlier this morning. The injured admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing treatment. https://t.co/z5HkSPfIo8 pic.twitter.com/kEdPcAkp98 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

The 10 people who died were from Varachha area of Surat city and they were heading towards Pavagadh in Panchmahal district, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident in Vadodara, Gujarat. Have spoken to the local administration they are providing all possible assistance. Condolences with the bereaved families. May injured recover at the earliest.”

