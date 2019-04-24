Nine drug peddlers arrested in Jammu division

national

Two of the arrested drug peddlers, identified as Balkar Singh and Jagdev Singh, belong to Punjab

Representational image

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested nine drug peddlers in Jammu division along with consignments of narcotics.

The police said nine drug peddlers were arrested with consignments of narcotics from Samba, Udhampur and Jammu districts.

Two of the arrested drug peddlers, identified as Balkar Singh and Jagdev Singh, belong to Punjab.

"These two persons were arrested on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Udhampur district on Wednesday. Over 200 kgs of poppy straw was recovered from their vehicle.

"Fifteen grams of Heroin was recovered from two locals, Vikas Thakur and Niklesh in Udhampur main market," said a police officer.

Four other drug peddlers -- Nisar Ahmad, Waheed and Abdul Qayoom from Baramulla district in the Valley and Charan Singh of Jammu -- were arrested with 100 grams of heroin.

"Police also recovered Rs 2.76 lakh during their arrest in Indira Nagar area of Jammu city.

"Another peddler, Bashir Ahmad of Anantnag district was arrested with a consignment of 'charas' (Marijuana) during frisking in Samba district," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates