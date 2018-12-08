Nine girls go missing from government-run shelter home, DCW Chief meets Police Commissioner

national

The Delhi Police Commissioner has assured Maliwal of prompt action on the issues raised by her

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday met Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik after nine girls went missing from a government-run shelter home, Sanskar Ashram in Delhi, five days ago. Maliwal appealed to the Delhi Police Commissioner to put all resources available to trace the missing nine girls urgently. Patnaik informed that he transferred the matter to Crime Branch and is making all possible efforts to trace the girls, read a statement.

The DCW chief informed him that the girls had been rescued in dire condition from GB Road and she fears that they have been re-trafficked and have again been forced into prostitution. She appealed to the Police Commissioner to direct the Crime Branch to reach the core of the matter and ascertain the linkages of the traffickers with shelter home authorities as well as Police. She expressed her disbelief that the nine girls could go missing from a government-run shelter home without the knowledge and connivance of the authorities.

Maliwal further informed the Police Commissioner that of the nine girls gone missing, one 15-year-old girl upon her rescue by DCW had informed the Police that she had been raped by 20 men daily in GB road and when the Commission's team was coming to rescue her, the Police collided with the traffickers to try and hide her. While the Commission had ensured that her statements were converted into an FIR, no action has been taken against the officer. Hence, DCW Chief expressed her apprehension that Police officers might have been involved in the re-trafficking of the girls, the statement added.

The DCW Chief further appealed to the Police Commissioner to immediately appoint sensitive and honest officers in Kamla Market Police Station under whose jurisdiction GB road lies. She also urged him to take the strongest action against those police officers in Kamla Market Police Station who have developed a nexus with the traffickers and are hand in glove with them. She also urged installation of high-quality CCTV cameras in GB road. The Delhi Police Commissioner has assured Maliwal of prompt action on the issues raised by her.

