Mumbai: Nine, including minor, injured after cooking gas cylinder blast in Kandivli

Nine people, including a minor boy, sustained burn injuries in a fire which broke out after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a 'chawl' in suburban Kandivali, officials said on Thursday. Two of the victims suffered nearly 45 per cent burns in the mishap that took place around 11 pm on Wednesday when Sandeep Kanade and some of his family members were changing a gas cylinder in their house at Gaware Chawl in Janupada area of Kandivali, a civic official said.

As the cylinder exploded, it triggered a minor fire in which members of the Kanade family and some of their neighbours, including an 11-year-old boy, suffered burns, the official said. All of them were rushedto the Shatabdi Hospital located nearby, police said. Sandeep Kanade (31) and Sharda Kanade (56) sustained around 45 per cent burns in the incident, doctors at the hospital said.

Among the other victims, four who suffered minor injuries were discharged from the hospital after being provided necessary treatment, they said. This was the second such mishap here in a day. Earlier, six people, including two children, suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out in a 'chawl' room in suburban Bandra due to leakage in a cooking gas cylinder on Wednesday evening.

Chawls refer to small, old tenements located in parts of Mumbai.

