Nine injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Updated: Mar 21, 2019, 08:02 IST | ANI

All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Among those injured are five females and four males (including one child). They were travelling to Dantewada from Kader.

Nine injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh
Representational Image

As many as nine people were injured after Naxals set off a blast in a car carrying villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday. All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Among those injured are five females and four males (including one child). They were travelling to Dantewada from Kader. At around 7.30 pm, the vehicle they were travelling in was targeted by Naxals who orchestrated an IED explosion along Peddakodepal to Naimed road near Ranapara.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

chattisgarhnational newsterror attack

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees