Nine injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. Among those injured are five females and four males (including one child). They were travelling to Dantewada from Kader.

As many as nine people were injured after Naxals set off a blast in a car carrying villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Wednesday. All the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Among those injured are five females and four males (including one child). They were travelling to Dantewada from Kader. At around 7.30 pm, the vehicle they were travelling in was targeted by Naxals who orchestrated an IED explosion along Peddakodepal to Naimed road near Ranapara.

