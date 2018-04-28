Nine killed in after vehicle rams into truck in Uttar Pradesh

The deceased are yet to be identified, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Shahjahanpur



Representational picture

At least nine people were killed after a vehicle carrying 17 people rammed into a parked truck in Lakhimpur Kheri. The incident took place at around 6:00 am in the morning on the National Highway 24 in Uchauliya under the jurisdiction of Pasgawan police station.

The deceased are yet to be identified, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Shahjahanpur. A case has been registered in this case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever