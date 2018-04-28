Nine killed in after vehicle rams into truck in Uttar Pradesh
The deceased are yet to be identified, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Shahjahanpur
At least nine people were killed after a vehicle carrying 17 people rammed into a parked truck in Lakhimpur Kheri. The incident took place at around 6:00 am in the morning on the National Highway 24 in Uchauliya under the jurisdiction of Pasgawan police station.
The deceased are yet to be identified, while the injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital in Shahjahanpur. A case has been registered in this case.
