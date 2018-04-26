Nine killed in Jharkhand road accidents

Of the 16, five injured have been admitted to a Chatra hospital and 11 others to a Ranchi hospital

Three separate road accidents in Jharkhand killed at least nine persons on Thursday, police said. According to the police, in Chatra district five persons were killed and more than 16 injured when a bus carrying around 27 members of a marriage party collided with a tree as the driver lost control over the vehicle.

Of the 16, five injured have been admitted to a Chatra hospital and 11 others to a Ranchi hospital. The bus was on way to Itkhori in the district from Chatra town when the accident took place. In another incident in the same district, a youth was killed after his bike hit a tractor.

In the third incident, three people of another marriage party were killed in Palamu district of the state when their vehicle met with an accident. More details are awaited. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has expressed grief over the deaths and directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured.

