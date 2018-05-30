Nine Pune tourists held in Goa for molesting minor, assaulting her brother

The tourists earlier took snaps of the girl on the beach but later molested her and beat up her brother when the two objected to clicking of their pictures

Representational picture

Panaji: Nine tourists from Pune were arrested on charge of molesting a minor, assaulting her minor brother and rioting at the popular beach village of Baga in North Goa, police said on Wednesday. The tourists earlier took snaps of the girl on the beach but later molested her and beat up her brother when the two objected to clicking of their pictures.

A first information report was registered under Sections 143, 147, 323, 354 read with 149 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8 of the Goa Children's Act.

"The accused were caught while attempting to flee Goa. We have seized the mobile phone on which girl's pictures were taken. It will be sent for forensic examination," Dalvi said.

Those arrested are Ramesh Kamble, Sanket Bhadale, Krishna Patil, Satyam Lambe, Aniket Gurav, Rishikesh Gurav, Akash Suvaskar, Sunny More, and Ishwar Pangare.

The coastal state, renowned as a beach and nightlife tourism destination, attracts nearly seven million tourists every year.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever